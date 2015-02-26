(Recasts with source close to company, adds details, context)
By Eric Auchard
Feb 26 Google Inc has combined its two
European regional divisions as it seeks to meet the challenges
of tougher regulation across the continent, a source close to
the company said on Thursday.
The Internet giant is merging its northern and western
European division with the unit covering southern and eastern
Europe, Middle East and Africa, the source said.
The shake-up follows a year of setbacks for the company on
political and regulatory fronts on issues ranging from antitrust
to privacy to how much tax it pays in different European
nations, as well as fraught relations with some European
industries including media and telecom groups.
The decision was taken to simplify the organisation, both
for commercial reasons as well as to work more effectively with
business partners and policy makers.
Google's regional headquarters will remain in Dublin, where
it employs thousands of staff, and the reorganisation will not
result in job losses, the source said.
The U.S. company has become a lightning rod for criticism in
Europe of aggressive Silicon Valley business practices, a role
reversal from previous years when it was revered as a
standard-bearer of innovation and new economic possibilities.
In response, Google has argued that for Europe to remain
competitive in global markets, it needs to form a single digital
market instead of relying on national regulations in its
28-member states that often act to protect local industries.
OLYMPIC ROWER
Matt Brittin, who previously led Google's northern and
western European division, will head up the combined Europe,
Middle East and Africa operation while Carlo d'Asaro Biondo,
formerly head of the other regional unit, will take on a
strategy role, the source said.
Brittin, a former Olympic rower for Great Britain, joined
Google in 2007 to run its UK operations, leaving newspaper
publishing group Trinity Mirror where he was director of
strategy. He will remain based in London.
D'Asaro Biondo, previously an executive with media group
Lagardère, AOL Europe and computer services
company Unisys, will continue to work from Paris.
He will manage Google's strategic partnerships in the
region, which include working to deepen ties with newspaper
publishers, telecom operators and carmakers.
Brittin will appear in Brussels on Thursday to argue the
company's case that it serves as a growth engine for European
business, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises,
because the Internet helps create a level playing field.
He will announce Google's plan to fund a digital
job-training programme for 1 million Europeans over the next two
years, the source said.
News of the company's European reorganisation was first
reported in the Financial Times late on Thursday (on.ft.com/1wpjCBi).
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing
by Tom Pfeiffer and Pravin Char)