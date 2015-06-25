FRANKFURT, June 25 French web brand management
firm Reputation VIP has raised 2 million euros ($2.2 mln) from a
group of investors to fund expansion of its service to help
companies and individuals protect their reputation in Google
search results.
The company offers a subscription service to protect brands
and individuals from unflattering links on Google Web searches.
It has a projected turnover of 3 million euros this year, up
from 1.1 million euros in 2014, President Bertrand Girin said.
The Lyon-based company drew attention last year after the
European Union's supreme court ordered Google and other search
engines to remove outdated or irrelevant links from name-search
results under its "right to be forgotten" online rules.
Four investors took part in its first outside funding round,
including French Web pioneer-turned-investor Marie-Christine
Levet, now a partner at Jaina Capital, along with early-stage
investor Phi Square Holdings of Luxembourg, the company said.
Levet is a board member of FINP, the Google Fund for Digital
Innovation of the Press, and a director of both telecom company
Iliad SA and French public investment bank Bpifrance.
She set up the French version of dot-com era Web portal Lycos.
Reputation VIP counts 200 mostly business customers,
including banks, insurers and property companies. Ten percent of
its clients are celebrities or corporate executives.
Its software development team analyses and adapts the
Reputation VIP service to account for regular changes to Google
page-ranking algorithms, which can promote links to information
subscribers consider unflattering as an unintended consequence.
"If Google changes the algorithm to display different search
results, it is not our customers' problem, it is our problem,"
Girin, a company co-founder, said in an interview on Thursday.
"In a sense, we are helping Google. We are tweaking the
algorithm to have less negative side effects," he said. His
company operates entirely independent of the search giant.
The company has grown to 50 employees in four years and has
been profitable since its founding, Girin said.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Keith Weir)