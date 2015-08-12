Aug 11 By separating moonshots from moneymakers,
Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are now free to
pursue more quixotic business ideas such as glucose-monitoring
contact lenses, Internet-connected, high-altitude balloons and
even immortality.
Investors cheered the corporate restructuring announced
Monday for giving greater visibility into Google's central
business and seemed less anxious about zany ventures that may
pose as distractions.
But of all the businesses in Alphabet - the new holding
company that isolates the core search and advertising business
from riskier bets - popular smart home accessory maker Nest Labs
is likely the only unit that will give investors the returns
they crave anytime soon, analysts told Reuters.
They added that Google's self-driving cars and health
ventures, such as storing data on human DNA in the cloud, are
potentially profitable, but not for at least several years.
"In the near term, investors are going to focus on the core
business and give them some leeway," said Macquarie Research
analyst Ben Schachter.
The company's shares rose 4 percent Tuesday in the wake of
the announcement and climbed as much as 7 percent the previous
day in after-hours trading.
Under the structure - search, advertising, maps, YouTube and
Android will remain part of Google under the leadership of new
Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, currently the company's
product chief. Search remains the company's financial engine,
driving more than 90 percent of revenue, according to analysts.
Nest, anti-aging company Calico, smart cities company
Sidewalk, secretive lab Google X, as well as Google Capital and
Google Ventures - two investing units - will all be run
separately with their own leaders, Google said. Through those
ventures, Google has tried to accomplish everything from
improving public transportation to prolonging the human
lifespan.
Page and Brin will be Alphabet's CEO and president,
respectively.
The company plans to combine the financial results of all
ventures outside the core Google business, but investors hope
that other firms' results will be broken out as they mature.
The prime candidate for such scrutiny is Nest, the maker of
smart thermostats, smoke detectors and other security systems
that Google bought last year for $3.2 billion.
Although Google has not detailed the company's financial
performance, investors have reason to be optimistic, said
analyst Avi Greengart of Current Analysis.
"There's a tremendous amount of design and engineering,"
that go into its products, he said. "They are selling (them) at
a profit."
Nest may benefit from more independence, said analyst Jan
Dawson of Jackdaw Research. The acquisition sparked concerns
among consumers that Google would suck up data from Nest's home
accessories or put advertising on the gadgets.
Now the relationship is "at arm's length again," said
Dawson.
Analysts are optimistic that some of the other research
projects will become profitable businesses. Google has already
begun testing its self-driving cars near its Mountain View,
California headquarters as it figures out how to crack a
potentially huge market, even as traditional auto makers also
pursue the technology.
It has also recruited top researchers for its health
ventures and will have the flexibility to spend years
researching and testing products.
But the fledgling ventures will also be looked at more
closely. When investors see just how much money the projects are
hemorrhaging, they may call for greater discipline, perhaps
hampering development, said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor
Insights & Strategy.
"Heck, Google itself lost money for years before it went
public," he said.
Whether ventures thrive or flop, Dawson said, the new
structure leaves Google poised for either course of action.
"If one of the new businesses starts doing really well, they
can spin it off more easily," he said. "If they don't want to do
something any more, it makes it easier to sell it off."
