By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Google Inc said
that its consolidated revenue increased 12 percent to $14.89
billion in the third quarter, even as losses deepened at its
Motorola mobile phone business.
Shares of Google rose more than 5 percent to $939.26 in
after-hours trading on Thursday.
The world's No.1 Web search engine said that its Internet
business delivered net revenue, which excludes fees paid to
partners, of $10.8 billion in the third quarter, up 23 percent
from $8.76 billion in the year-ago period.
Google said that paid clicks increased 26 percent
year-on-year during the three months ended Sept. 30, while the
average cost-per-click - the price that marketers pay Google
when consumers click on their ads - decreased 8 percent.
Google said it earned $2.97 billion, or $8.75 per share in
the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $2.18 billion, or
$6.53 per share, last year.
Operating loss at Motorola, Google's mobile phone business,
totaled $248 million during the third quarter, compared to a
loss of $192 million in the third quarter of 2012.