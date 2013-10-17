By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Google Inc's
quarterly results beat Wall Street's expectations as the
Internet search giant expanded its mobile and overseas
businesses while keeping ad-rate declines in check, sending its
shares to a record high.
The market reaction put Google's stock within striking
distance of $1,000, following what analysts said was a strong,
but not spectacular quarter.
Shares of the world's No.1 Internet search engine jumped 8
percent to $959.65 in after-hours trading on Thursday, after it
reported a 23 percent rise in revenue from its Internet
business, excluding fees paid to partners, of $10.8 billion in
the third quarter.
"Expectations going into earnings were a little muted," said
Needham & Co analyst Kerry Rice. "They did what they needed to
do to impress investors."
Google's business, like rivals Facebook Inc and Yahoo
Inc, has come under pressure as more consumers access
its online services on mobile devices such as smartphones and
tablets, where advertising rates are lower than on PCs.
The average cost-per-click - the price that marketers pay
Google when consumers click on their ads - decreased 8 percent
during the third quarter, deepening the 6 percent price erosion
that Google experienced in the second quarter.
But the total amount of paid clicks increased 26 percent
year-on-year during the three months ended Sept. 30, the highest
rate of growth in one year.
"That's the key story, their ad volume growth is outpacing
the decline in cost-per-clicks," said JMP Securities analyst
Ronald Josey.
Roughly 40 percent of the traffic to YouTube, the
Google-owned video website, now occurs on mobile devices, Google
Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday. Two years ago, only
6 percent of YouTube's traffic occurred on mobile devices.
"Google's done a good job of being in the right place in
mobile as it grows, and being able to monetize that," said Rice.
He also pointed to Google's 28 percent revenue growth
outside of the U.S. and Britain as further signs of Google's
strength.
Google's results offered a sharp contrast to online rival
Yahoo Inc, which reported a slight dip in quarterly revenue on
Tuesday and lowered its financial outlook.
NO MORE ANALYST CALLS FOR PAGE
On Thursday, co-founder and CEO Page told analysts he will
no longer be joining the company's quarterly earnings conference
calls on a regular basis.
"I know you all would love to have me on, but you're also
depending on me to ruthlessly prioritize my time for the benefit
of the business," Page said, without providing further
explanation for the change.
Page, who with Sergey Brin conceived of what is today the
world's most-used Internet search engine, is not known for
assiduously courting Wall Street investors. And this year, Page
revealed that his vocal cords are partially paralyzed as the
result of a rare medical condition.
Needham & Co's Rice said he did not expect Page to be any
less involved in running the company, noting that Amazon.com
Inc's CEO Jeff Bezos does not participate in the
quarterly earnings calls.
Google executives also provided few details on the
recently-launched MotoX smartphone, the flagship device within
Google's Motorola mobile phone business.
Operating losses at Motorola were $248 million during the
third quarter, compared to a loss of $192 million in the third
quarter of 2012.
Google's consolidated business earned $2.97 billion, or
$8.75 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to
$2.18 billion, or $6.53 per share, last year.
Excluding certain items, Google said it earned $10.74 per
share, compared to the $10.34 that analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated revenue of $14.89 billion compared with the
$14.79 billion average analyst estimate.