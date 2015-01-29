SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Google Inc's revenue grew 15 percent in the final three months of the year, falling short of Wall Street's revenue target as the price of its online ads remained under pressure.

Google said consolidated revenue totaled $18.10 billion, compared to $15.71 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $18.46 billon.

