April 18 Google Inc reported consolidated first quarter revenue, including its Motorola Mobility business, of $13.97 billion, up 31 percent from the year-ago period.

Google, the world's largest Internet search engine, said it earned $3.35 billion in net income, or $9.94 per share, in the first three months of the year, versus $2.89 billion, or $8.75 per share, in the first quarter of 2012.