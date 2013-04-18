BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income
April 18 Google Inc reported consolidated first quarter revenue, including its Motorola Mobility business, of $13.97 billion, up 31 percent from the year-ago period.
Google, the world's largest Internet search engine, said it earned $3.35 billion in net income, or $9.94 per share, in the first three months of the year, versus $2.89 billion, or $8.75 per share, in the first quarter of 2012.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - co as sponsor, and unit as borrower entered into a credit agreement with federal home loan mortgage corporation