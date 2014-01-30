BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 Google Inc's core Internet business revenue grew 22 percent to $15.72 billion in the fourth quarter.
The Internet search company's consolidated revenue, which includes results from the Motorola hardware business, rose to $16.86 billion from $14.42 billion in the year-ago period.
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.