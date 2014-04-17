(Adds analyst quotes; updates shares)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
April 17 Google Inc's
disappointing first-quarter results left Wall Street unfazed
about the internet giant's ability to come to grips with the
shift to the fast-growing mobile advertising market.
Google shares were down about 3 percent in early trading on
Thursday, and at least 12 brokerages cut their target price on
the stock. But most analysts kept a "buy" rating or equivalent
on the company's shares.
"Despite an expectations-miss quarter, Google remains one of
the best-positioned stocks for many of the secular growth
drivers in the Internet space," RBC Capital analyst Mark
Mahaney, who kept his "outperform" rating on the stock, said in
a note to clients.
Of the 46 analysts covering Google, 35 have a "buy" or
equivalent rating on the stock. Nobody has a "sell".
Google, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are
revamping their products and advertising business to try to take
advantage of a global shift to mobile phones and tablets.
For investors in Google, accustomed to the company enjoying
one of the highest ad margins in the business, mobile ads have
translated to a steep drop in ad rates.
Advertising rates on mobile phones are typically cheaper
than traditional online ads because of their smaller screens.
But mobile advertising continues to make up a bigger slice of
the revenue of Internet companies.
Google company reported a 26 percent increase in paid clicks
volumes but the average cost-per-click declined 9 percent.
"Google remains a core internet holding and we reiterate our
"overweight" rating," Morgan Stanley said in a note titled "Keep
calm and search on".
Analysts highlighted core revenue growth from Google
websites and YouTube, higher contribution from rest-of-world
revenue, strong sales of digital apps and content in Google's
Play Store and Chromecast TV dongles.
Many also expect Google's Enhanced Campaigns advertisement
program and other ad products to improve monetization from
mobile and noted management's view that location and other data
would help mobile pricing over time.
"We continue to recommend GOOGL due to the strength of the
core search business, continued product innovation, and
improving monetization, which should allow GOOGL to take a
growing share of the desktop and mobile online ad markets,"
Susquehanna analyst Brian Nowak said.
Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster also remained upbeat.
"We continue to view Google as the best long term large cap
story in our coverage space given the company's focus on
innovation," he said.
However, Goldman Sachs, which has a "neutral" rating on
Google's shares, said it expected the stock to remain
range-bound in the near-term as the market waits for mobile
cost-per-click rates to improve.
Google shares were trading at $545.22 shortly after the
opening on the Nasdaq after closing at $563.90 on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)