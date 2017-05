April 23 Google Inc's first-quarter revenue jumped 12 percent, helped by an 11 percent increase in ad sales.

Consolidated revenue rose to $17.26 billion for the quarter ended March 31, from $15.42 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $3.59 billion, or $5.20 per share, from $3.45 billion, or $5.04 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $6.57 per share. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)