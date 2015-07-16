Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 16 Google Inc's second-quarter revenue rose 11 percent, helped by an 11 percent increase in ad sales.
Google's shares rose 5 percent in after-market trading.
The company's consolidated revenue rose to $17.73 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from $15.96 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1CGbMq5)
Net income rose to $3.93 billion, or $4.93 per Class A and B share, from $3.35 billion, or $4.88 per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SEOUL, May 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has got permission from South Korean authorities to domestically test a driverless vehicle fitted with its electronic parts and software, as the tech giant aims to muscle into the automotive industry in search of a new growth driver.