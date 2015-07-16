(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Anya George Tharakan and Yasmeen Abutaleb
BENGALURU/SAN FRANCISCO July 16 Shares of Google
Inc rose nearly 12 percent after the Web search
leader's profit beat forecasts for the first time in the last
six quarters, boosted by strong advertising revenue and comments
by its new chief financial officer on disciplined spending.
Google rallied to $673.50 in extended trading after closing
at $601.78 on Nasdaq. That would mark an all-time high for the
stock in regular trading if it closes at that level on Friday,
adding roughly $40 billion to its market value.
Google remains the most valuable publicly traded U.S.
company after Apple Inc.
Google's expenses rose 10 percent to $12.9 billion in the
second quarter ended June 30 from the year-ago quarter, and
remained at 73 percent of revenue, the company said on Thursday.
But expenses only grew by $91 million from the first quarter,
and as a percentage of revenue declined by 1 percentage point.
"The decline in quarter-over-quarter operating expenses
reflects, in part, discipline in expense management and, in
part, lower legal expenses than in comparable periods," CFO Ruth
Porat told analysts on a conference call.
Google's stock rally also appeared to reflect Porat's
comments. The stock was up a little over 7 percent after the
close of regular trading and steadily rose during the call as
she talked about keeping expenses under control.
Advertising revenue grew 11 percent to $16.02 billion from
the year-ago quarter, while the number of ads, or paid clicks,
rose 18 percent, the company said.
Advertisers pay Google only if a user clicks on one of its
ads. "Cost per click," or the average price of online ads, fell
11 percent, but was more than offset by the increase in ad
volumes.
Google's ad revenue has been under pressure as consumers
access its services on mobile devices such as smartphones and
tablets, whose ad rates are typically lower.
The company's consolidated revenue rose 11 percent to $17.73
billion in the quarter. (bit.ly/1CGbMq5)
Net income rose 17 percent to $3.93 billion, or $4.93 for
each Class A and B share, from $3.35 billion, or $4.88 per
share.
Excluding one-time items, Google earned $6.99 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $6.70 per
share, and revenue of $17.75 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Yasmeen
Abutaleb in San Francisco.; Editing by Simon Jennings and
Richard Chang)