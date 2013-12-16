By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 Big Dog, a four-legged
robot that can climb muddy hills, and Cheetah, a robot which can
outrun the fastest human, are among the robots that now belong
to Google Inc.
The world's largest Internet search company acquired Boston
Dynamics, a privately held company best known for building
robots that look as if they belong in a science-fiction movie
and which are often co-developed or funded by the U.S. military.
The acquisition is the latest by Google's secretive robotics
division, led by Andy Rubin, the former boss of the company's
Android mobile operating system. Google's new robotics division
has acquired more than a half-dozen other robotics companies.
Google declined to comment and Boston Dynamics did not
return requests for comment. A person familiar with the matter
confirmed the deal, which was first reported by the New York
Times on Saturday, and said that Google will honor Boston
Dynamics' military contracts.
The financial terms of the deal could not be learned.
Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Boston Dynamics was founded
in 1992 as a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology. The company works with the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine
Corps and the Defense Department's Advanced Research Projects
Agency, according to its website.
The company's website lists a catalog of nine different
robots, including a DARPA-funded machine capable of scaling
vertical walls using "micro-claws," and a small four-wheeled
vehicle that can jump 30 feet into the air and which is being
developed with the U.S. Army's Rapid Equipping Force.
The four-legged Cheetah robot, which can surpass speeds of
29 miles per hour according to the website, is billed as the
"fastest legged robot in the world."
Google has been tight-lipped about what it plans to do with
the robots. Media reports earlier this month suggested that the
company's efforts were focused on developing robotics technology
that can be used in factories.