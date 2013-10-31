By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 The group that owns
thousands of former Nortel patents filed a barrage of patent
lawsuits on Thursday against cell phone manufacturers including
Google, the company it outbid in the Nortel bankruptcy
auction.
Rockstar, the consortium that bought the Nortel patents for
$4.5 billion, sued Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, HTC
Corp, Huawei and four other companies for
patent infringement in U.S. District Court in Texas. Rockstar is
jointly owned by Apple, Microsoft, Blackberry
, Ericsson and Sony.
Google is accused of infringing seven patents. The patents
cover technology that helps match Internet search terms with
relevant advertising, the lawsuit said, which is the core of
Google's search business.
A Google spokesman declined to comment. Representatives for
Samsung, Huawei, HTC and Rockstar could not immediately be
reached.
Samsung, Huawei and HTC all manufacture phones that operate
on Google's Android operating system, which competes fiercely
with Apple and Microsoft mobile products.
In 2011 Google placed an initial $900 million bid for
Nortel's patents. Google increased its bid several times,
ultimately offering as much as $4.4 billion.
After losing out to Rockstar on the Nortel patents, Google
went on to acquire Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion, a deal
driven partly by Motorola's library of patents.
"Despite losing in its attempt to acquire the
patents-in-suit at auction, Google has infringed and continues
to infringe," the lawsuit said.
Rockstar is seeking increased damages against Google, as it
claims Google's patent infringement is willful, according to the
complaint.
The Google case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Texas is Rockstar Consortium US LP and Netstar Technologies LLC
vs. Google, 13-893.