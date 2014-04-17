(Adds Google comment)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 A U.S. judge on Thursday
rejected a request by patent consortium Rockstar to transfer
patent litigation from Google Inc's home turf in
California to Texas, according to a court ruling.
Rockstar, which counts Apple Inc as an investor,
outbid Google and paid $4.5 billion for thousands of former
Nortel Network Corp patents as the networking products supplier
went bankrupt in 2011. Last year, the consortium sued several
handset manufacturers whose phones operate on Google's Android
operating system, which fiercely competes with Apple mobile
products.
Rockstar filed its lawsuit in a Texas federal court, which
is generally viewed as a friendly forum for patent owners. In a
bid to move the litigation to Northern California, where its
headquarters are, Google asked U.S. District Judge Claudia
Wilken in December to rule that it had not infringed the patents
Rockstar sued over in Texas.
Rockstar filed papers to dismiss Google's California case,
arguing that the proper jurisdiction is in Texas.
However, in a ruling on Thursday, Wilken wrote that Apple
and Rockstar are sufficiently linked for the case to remain in
California. Apple's Silicon Valley headquarters are a short
distance from Google's.
"Google demonstrates a direct link between Apple's unique
business interests, separate and apart from mere profitmaking,"
Wilken wrote.
For instance, Rockstar's patent litigation "advances Apple's
interest in interfering with Google's Android business," Wilken
wrote.
Representatives for Apple and Google declined to comment. A
representative for Rockstar could not immediately be reached.
The case is Google Inc v. Rockstar Consortium et al, U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of California, No.
13-5933.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Andre Grenon)