By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's competition watchdog
said on Friday it had opened a case against Google Inc
over alleged violation of anti-monopoly law, following a
complaint from Russia's biggest search site Yandex NV
over Google's mobile platform.
Yandex said on Wednesday it had asked the watchdog to
investigate whether Google was abusing the dominance of its
Android smartphone operating system, restricting competing apps.
"We have studied the complaint and decided to open
proceedings regarding the violation of anti-monopoly
regulation," a spokeswoman for the FAS competition watchdog said
without elaborating.
The press service for Google's office in Russia denied
anti-competitive behaviour.
"Device makers are free to install the apps they choose and
consumers always have complete control over the apps on their
devices," Google said in emailed comments.
The Russian investigation comes after European regulators
were said last July to be preparing a possible challenge to
Google's mobile software business.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
European regulators were laying the groundwork for a case
centered on whether Google abuses the 80 percent market share of
its Android mobile operating system to promote services from
maps to search.
They said the European Commission had sent handset makers
questionnaires asking whether there was a requirement set by
Google that they should not pre-install apps, products or
services on mobile devices that compete with Google software
such as its search engine, app store and maps.
A Google spokeswoman said last year the company was
committed to keeping Android open and that "anyone can use
Android without Google, and anyone can use Google without
Android."
Google is also under scrutiny in the United States, though a
judge said in December she would require consumers suing Google
over Android to submit more factual details in order for an
antitrust lawsuit to proceed.
