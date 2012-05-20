May 20 Google Inc Executive Chairman
Eric Schmidt challenged college graduates on Sunday to take the
radical step -- at least for their generation -- of tearing
their eyes away from their smartphones and computer screens.
"Take one hour a day and turn that thing off," Schmidt told
graduates at Boston University, where he received an honorary
degree and was applauded by an audience that had grown up
relying on the technology company's search engine, e-mail and
other services.
"Take your eyes off that screen and look into the eyes of
the person you love. Have a conversation, a real conversation,"
Schmidt said.
Schmidt's advice came midway through his remarks and
provided context around his broader message that electronic
tools such as social media are positive forces. He said that "a
distinctive feature of your new world is that you can be unique
while being completely connected." That feature, he said, is a
"fulfillment of the American dream."
Google executives are comfortable with broad statements,
having made "Don't be evil" a business motto and battled
governments over Internet freedoms.
In his remarks, Schmidt did not address policy issues or
business topics such as last week's initial public offering of
Facebook Inc, in many spaces a Google rival. Schmidt also
offered traditional sentiments that included urging graduates to
reach high and not be afraid to fail.
He also emphasized they will be armed with technology as
never before. "You are emblems of the sense of possibility that
will define this age," he said, adding that, "If you're awake,
you're online, you're connected.
"Some of you are probably tweeting this speech right now."
On Twitter, Miles Branman, who identifies himself as a
Boston University student, quoted another part of Schmidt's
speech and wrote: "Listening to Eric Schmidt of Google, advising
us to write the code for all of us (the world) at #BU2012
Commencement."
Also on Twitter, Boston Univesity Dean of Students Kenn
Elmore wrote: "Eric Schmidt works it at #BU2012 Commencement."