MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept 26 Google Inc has overhauled its search algorithm, the foundation of the Internet's dominant search engine, to better cope with the longer, more complex queries it has been getting from Web users.

Amit Singhal, senior vice president of search, told reporters on Thursday that the company introduced its latest "Hummingbird" algorithm about a month ago and that it currently affects 90 percent of worldwide searches via Google.