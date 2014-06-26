BRUSSELS, June 26 Google has begun removing some
search results to comply with a European Union ruling upholding
citizens' right to have objectionable personal information about
them hidden in search engines.
The so-called "right to be forgotten" was upheld by Europe's
top court on May 13 when it ordered Google to remove a
link to a 15-year-old newspaper article about a Spanish man's
bankruptcy.
"This week we're starting to take action on removals
requests that we've received," a Google spokesman said on
Thursday. "This is a new process for us. Each request has to be
assessed individually and we're working as quickly as possible
to get through the queue."
Google received over 41,000 requests over four days after it
put up an online form allowing Europeans to request that search
results be removed.
Internet privacy concerns shot up the agenda last year when
former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden
revealed details of mass U.S. surveillance programmes involving
European citizens and some heads of state.
The EU executive has been critical of several major U.S. web
companies, such as Facebook and Google, over their handling of
swathes of personal data. National governments recently moved
towards extending Europe's strict data protection rules to all
companies, not just European ones.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)