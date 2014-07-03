July 3 Google Inc has begun restoring
links to newspaper articles that it had suppressed in Web
searches this week following a European Union ruling in May on
citizens' "right to be forgotten," the Financial Times reported.
A series of links to articles in the Guardian newspaper that
were suppressed were reinstated on Thursday after the news
organization complained publicly about the removals, the
newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1oes10Y)
Google started removing some search results to comply with a
ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union, upholding
citizens' right to have obsolete personal information about them
hidden in search results.
Europe's top court ordered Google on May 13 to remove a link
to a 15-year-old newspaper article about a Spanish man's
bankruptcy.
"The recent ECJ judgment requires Google to deal with these
requests on a case-by-case basis, so their current approach
appears to be an overly-broad interpretation," a spokeswoman of
the Guardian told Reuters.
"If the purpose of the judgment is not to enable censorship
of publishers by the back door, then we'd encourage Google to be
transparent about the criteria it is using to make these
decisions, and how publishers can challenge them," the
spokeswoman said.
Google did not respond to calls seeking comment.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)