WASHINGTON, March 14 The head of Alphabet Inc's
Google self-driving car program will urge the U.S.
Congress on Tuesday to grant national auto safety regulators new
authority to speed the introduction of self-driving cars on
American roads.
Chris Urmson, director of Google's self-driving cars
program, will tell the Senate Commerce Committee that
legislators should grant new authority to the U.S.
Transportation Department to help get fully autonomous vehicles
on the road, according to his prepared testimony, which was
reviewed by Reuters.
"We propose that Congress move swiftly to provide the
secretary of transportation with new authority to approve
lifesaving safety innovations. This new authority would permit
the deployment of innovative safety technologies that meet or
exceed the level of safety required by existing federal
standards, while ensuring a prompt and transparent process,"
according to the prepared testimony.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao)