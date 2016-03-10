WASHINGTON, March 10 The top U.S. auto safety
regulator said Thursday the agency is seeking additional details
of a recent crash of an Alphabet Inc Google
self-driving car in California.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration chief Mark
Rosekind told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on highway
safety that the agency is collecting more information to get a
"more detailed exploration of what exactly happened."
A Google self-driving car struck a municipal bus in Mountain
View, Calif. in a minor crash Feb. 14, and the search engine
firm said it bears "some responsibility" for the crash in what
may be the first crash that was the fault of the self-driving
vehicle.
Rosekind said he spoke to Google officials Wednesday and the
company has been "very forthcoming" in answering requests for
details on the crash. A Google spokesman didn't immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)