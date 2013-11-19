(Corrects to add dropped word "Columbia" in first paragraph)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Google Inc will
pay $17 million to settle allegations by 37 states and the
District of Columbia that it secretly tracked Web users by
placing special digital files on the Web browsers of their
smartphones.
The deal, announced Monday morning, ends a nearly two-year
probe by the states into allegations that Google bypassed the
privacy settings of customers using Apple Inc's Safari
Web browser by placing "cookies" into the browser.
Cookies are special files that allow websites and
advertisers to identify individual Web surfers and track their
browsing habits.
The Safari Web browser used on iPhones and iPads
automatically blocks third-party cookies, but Google altered the
computer code of its cookies and was able to circumvent the
blocks between June 2011 and February 2012, according to the
states' allegations.
Google, which did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement,
said on Monday that it has "taken steps to remove the ad
cookies, which collected no personal information, from Apple's
browsers."
The company agreed to pay $22 million in August 2012 to
settle a probe by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission relating to
the same matter.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, generated
revenue of some $50 billion in 2012, mostly through advertising.
Under the terms of Monday's deal, Google agreed not to use
the type of code capable of overriding browser settings without
user consent, unless for security, fraud or technical issues. It
also agreed to provide consumers with more information about
cookies for the next five years.
