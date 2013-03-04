By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 4 These days Google Inc
is on a roll, making it the $800 gorilla in the room. Its shares
hit an all-time closing high of $821.50 on Monday and some
securities analysts are already forecasting the search company
could soon be a $1,000 stock.
Its surge to new highs has come as its Android software
dominates the mobile phone market and it continues to lead in
mobile advertising. The gains have put Google firmly in third
place among U.S. companies in terms of market value after Apple
Inc and Exxon Mobil Corp.
Google has been on a steep rise since late last year,
hitting new highs multiple times, and is up 16.1 percent since
the start of the year. That makes it the highest-priced stock in
the S&P 500 by more than $100 and puts it within striking
distance of the median analyst price target of $851 a share,
according to Reuters data.
"It seems to be the big momentum stock right now," said Eric
Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment
Management in Chicago, whose firm does not own Google.
At least two brokerages - Sanford Bernstein and Credit
Agricole Securities - believe the stock could hit $1000 a share
before long and several others have a price target of more than
$900.
Still, at least one insider, has decided it is time to bail
out of a big slab of his stock. Google Executive Chairman Eric
Schmidt recently filed to sell roughly 42 percent of his stake
in the Internet search company, citing "individual asset
diversification and liquidity," according to U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
Schmidt owns roughly 7.6 million shares of Class A and Class
B common stock. Google said in a filing in early February that
Schmidt planned to sell the 3.2 million shares of Class A stock
in a stock trading plan over a period of a year. At current
value, that would be worth about $2.6 billion.
Wall Street has grown more sanguine about Google's
transition towards a more mobile-focused strategy.
It has attempted to extend its lead in Internet search
advertising onto a mobile platform, a shift forced by the
increasing prevalence of smartphones and tablets, but that eats
into margins. Over the past year, however, Google has managed to
slow the average pace of ad-rate declines, while its Android
platform continues to expand its lead over rivals such as
Apple's iOS.
"Mobile search is doing well and mobile is the future," said
Kerry Rice, an analyst at Needham & Co. "Few companies are as
well positioned for the coming mobile-centric world we live in
better than Google."
Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ended an
investigation into the company in January without any
significant action.
Google shares received wide attention after their August
2004 initial public offering. At an $85 offer price, it was the
most talked-about IPO at that time. The stock opened at $100 on
its first day of trading, hitting $200 in January 2005 and then
$300 in June of that year.
The stock is up 721 percent since its first started trading
at $100. Its top investors include Fidelity, which owns 6.5
percent of outstanding shares. Vanguard Group and State Street
Global Advisors also own at least 4 percent of its shares and
BlackRock and T. Rowe Price have at least 3.5 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data based on filings to Dec. 31.
While investors have worried since its inception about how
much money Google can make from online advertising, the company
has garnered a lot of attention recently because of the
popularity of its Android mobile software.
"We're at $800, I think you can certainly see this at $900,"
Rice said.
Still, on a valuation basis, the stock scores relatively
low. Google is in the bottom 25 percent in a Thomson Reuters
StarMine valuation that looks at expected growth rates in the
next decade.
This intrinsic value, which estimates the cumulative annual
growth rate in the coming 10 years using a blend of its own
models and analyst estimates, puts Google shares at $680.40,
suggesting the stock is overvalue.
Another factor in its valuation is Google's forward 12-month
price-to-earnings ratio, which is 17.3, higher than the S&P
500's 13.5. A higher P/E suggests investors are pricing in
higher earnings growth.
Conversely, Apple stock, which for years has been the
darling of investors, but is down 21.1 percent since Dec. 31, is
trading on a forward P/E of only 9.2.
"There's a lot of money that likes the tech sector and I
think Google has kind of taken over from Apple," Kuby added.
