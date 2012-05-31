* Product search results to be based partly on what
advertisers pay
* No more 'free traffic' for retailers from Google Product
Search
* Changes will start in fall for the renamed Google Shopping
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 Google Inc
unveiled major changes to its shopping business on Thursday that
will likely prove controversial in the e-commerce world.
Starting in the fall, product search results for users in
the United States will be influenced by how much retailers and
advertisers pay, a company executive said. In the past, product
search results were based mainly on relevance and the program
was free.
Google, the world's most popular Internet search engine,
will rename its service Google Shopping from the current Google
Product Search.
"We are starting to transition Google Product Search in the
U.S. to a purely commercial model," said Sameer Samat, vice
president of product management at Google Shopping. "This will
give merchants greater control over where their products appear
on Google Shopping."
Google has been in the product listing and search business
for about a decade. During that time, it has provided merchants
with free access to shoppers. The company made money by running
paid product search ads along with the organic, or unpaid,
product listings, according to Eric Best, CEO of Mercent, which
helps retailers sell through Google and other e-commerce
websites such as Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc.
"Today, that model goes away," Best said. "It's a very big
deal."
The changes may ultimately help Google extract more revenue
and profit from its retail advertisers, which account for up to
40 percent of Google's advertising base, according to Best and
others.
Google Product Search drives about $650 million in annual
sales in the United States and about $1.3 billion globally,
ChannelAdvisor, which helps merchants sell online, estimated on
Thursday.
"That's the free sales that are going to disappear unless
they decide to pay," Scot Wingo, CEO of ChannelAdvisor, said.
Under Google's new system, retailers may have to spend an
extra $130 million a year in the United States and $270 million
globally, to fill that sales hole, he estimated.
"The winner in this is Google," Wingo said. "That extra
spending is pure margin and will drop to earnings per share."
Some of the retailers ChannelAdvisor works with are
questioning Google's motives, Wingo added.
The changes will kick in by October, which does not give
merchants much time to adjust to the new system in time for the
crucial holiday shopping season, he said.
For retailers, there are upsides and downsides, according to
Mercent's Best.
"The downside is that retailers are going to have to pay for
performance when it comes to e-commerce traffic and revenue
driven by or through Google," Best said. "The free traffic is
disappearing."
The changes may be controversial in the Internet community
because Google's search results have traditionally not been
influenced by money, Best said.
"Pay-for-placement to some degree is an alternative to
purely organic relevancy results," he said. "The fact that
shopping results will be more closely tied to bid-for-placement
will not sit well with all advertisers."
The new program will help retailers make their products more
visible to shoppers searching on Google. The old system was
difficult for Google to police because retailers could list a
lot of products for free. If they have to pay, it may reduce
clutter, Best said.
"Having a commercial relationship with merchants will
encourage them to keep their product information fresh and up to
date," Google's Samat wrote in a blog on Thursday. "Higher
quality data - whether it's accurate prices, the latest offers
or product availability - should mean better shopping results
for users, which in turn should create higher quality traffic
for merchants."
The quality argument is suspect, according to
ChannelAdvisor's Wingo.
"That's a slippery slope because this could apply to
websites, not just product listings," he said. "Why have organic
search at all? Anyone can set up a website and use it for spammy
purposes. That's what Google is supposed to deal with."
Amazon and eBay will likely be affected by Google's changes
because the e-commerce giants currently get a lot of free
traffic from Google Product Search. In the future, they will
have to pay for that, Wingo said.
However, some merchants may decide to list more products for
sale on Amazon's and eBay's online marketplaces, which would be
a boon for those companies, he added.
Google shares fell 1.3 percent at $580.86 on Thursday. The
shares have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year.
Amazon shares rose 1.8 percent to $212.91 and eBay lost 1
percent to $39.19.