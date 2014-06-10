(Adds details, comments from Skybox, stock price)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Google Inc
said on Tuesday it is acquiring satellite company
Skybox Imaging for $500 million in cash, the Internet company's
second high-profile acquisition of an aerospace company this
year.
Google said that Skybox's satellites will provide images for
Google's online mapping service. Google, the world's No.1
Internet search engine, said that Skybox's technology could also
eventually be used to provide Internet access and help with
disaster relief.
The acquisition of the five-year old company comes as Google
and rival Facebook Inc are racing to snap up satellite
and drone companies in an expensive effort to expand the reach
of their businesses.
In April Google acquired Titan Aerospace, a New Mexico-based
maker of solar-powered drones, for an undisclosed sum. Google
has also launched a small network of balloons designed to
deliver Internet access over the Southern Hemisphere.
Facebook, the world's No.1 Internet social network,
announced in March that it had created a special "Connectivity
lab" project tasked with developing satellites, drones and other
technology that could be used to beam Internet connectivity to
people in underdeveloped parts of the world.
Skybox has built satellites packed with sensors and camera
electronics that take high-resolution images and video of the
earth but which it says are smaller and lighter than traditional
satellites. The company, which like Google is based in Mountain
View, Calif, has launched one satellite and had planned to
launch a constellation of 24 satellites, according to the
company's website.
"The time is right to join a company who can challenge us to
think even bigger and bolder, and who can support us in
accelerating our ambitious vision," Skybox said on in its
Website on Tuesday in a message announcing the deal with Google.
Google said the deal's closing is subject to regulatory
approvals in the United States.
Shares of Google were down less than 0.5 percent at $568.07
in midday trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic, editing by Peter Henderson)