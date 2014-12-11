Dec 11 Google Inc said it will close
Google News in Spain due to a new regulation that requires
Spanish publications to charge services like Google News for
showing even the smallest snippet from their publications.
"As Google News itself makes no money, this new approach is
simply not sustainable," Richard Gingras, head of Google News,
wrote in a blogpost late on Wednesday. (bit.ly/12PQc0B)
Google said it will remove Spanish publishers from Google
News, and close the service in Spain on Dec. 16. The new law
comes into effect in January.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; editing by Susan
Thomas)