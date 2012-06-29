* Involves industry Wi-Fi and video standards
* Google says it takes licensing commitments seriously
WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. antitrust regulators
are investigating whether Google unit Motorola Mobility
is living up to licensing commitments made when its patents were
adopted as industry standards, two people familiar with the
probe said on Friday.
The Federal Trade Commission sent civil investigative
demands, essentially civil subpoenas, to companies this week
asking them about Motorola Mobility's licensing practices, one
person said.
The industry standards affected have to do with Wi-Fi and
video standards, one of the people said.
Motorola Mobility has sued Microsoft Corp for
infringement of industry standard patents and asked for its Xbox
product to be barred from the U.S. market.
Standard-setting bodies meet periodically to determine which
technology will be used industry-wide, which ensures devices
will work together. Companies who hold those patents commit to
licensing them broadly and on reasonable terms, even to
competitors.
"We take our commitments to license on fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory terms very seriously," a Google spokeswoman
said in an email when asked about the probe.
A spokeswoman for Microsoft confirmed receipt of the FTC
inquiry but declined to describe what was in it. Apple Inc
declined comment on whether it received a similar
inquiry.
The FTC declined to comment.
The FTC also has a broader investigation underway into
whether Google distorts its search results to steer people to
its related businesses, like Google Places. The agency recently
hired a big name litigator, Beth Wilkinson, to lead its probe.
Bloomberg was the first to report the Motorola patent
investigation on Friday.