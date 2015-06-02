By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 Google Inc has asked
a federal judge to require three major movie studios to comply
with subpoenas it believes may help show they conspired with
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood as he investigated the
Internet search company.
In a request made public on Tuesday in Manhattan federal
court, Google said Viacom Inc, Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal "have
produced nothing" in response to the March 12 subpoenas, and
cannot claim the requested material is irrelevant or privileged.
Google sued Hood, a longtime critic, last Dec. 19 in
Mississippi to block his probe of whether it should be held
civilly or criminally responsible for encouraging sales of
objectionable materials, such as illegal drugs and pornography,
through its search engine and YouTube video-sharing website.
As part of that case, the Mountain View, California-based
company accused Hood of effectively being a pawn for the Motion
Picture Association of America, whose members it said "have
spent years pursuing an anti-Google agenda" as the group tries
to halt the distribution of pirated videos on the Internet.
Viacom, Twenty-First Century Fox and NBCUniversal are among
the MPAA's six members.
The subpoenas issued in connection with the Mississippi case
seek communications with Hood, communications with other state
attorneys general about Google and information about studios'
campaign donations to Hood and the Democratic Attorneys General
Association. Hood is a Democrat.
"Google subpoenaed the studios for information about
behind-the-scenes maneuvering that fomented AG Hood's violations
of Google's constitutional and federal rights," the company said
in a court filing. "Given the narrow window afforded for
discovery in this case, Google can wait no longer."
Nathaniel Brown, a spokesman for Twenty-First Century Fox,
declined to comment. Viacom, NBCUniversal and the MPAA did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Hood's office had
no immediate comment.
Google's lawsuit against Hood is pending in federal court in
Jackson, Mississippi.
Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Henry
Wingate in Jackson on March 27 found a "substantial likelihood"
that Hood violated Google's First Amendment rights by regulating
the company's speech based on its content, and retaliated for
that speech by having issued a 79-page subpoena to Google in
October.
The case is Google Inc v. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-mc-00150. The Mississippi case is Google Inc v. Hood, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of Mississippi, No. 14-00981.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)