SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 Google Inc is
planning to open an online store to sell tablet PCs directly to
consumers, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on
Thursday.
The online store would offer tablets made by Samsung
Electronics Co and Asustek Computer Inc based on Google's
Android software, according to the report, which cited anonymous
sources and which Reuters was not able to confirm. Google
declined to comment.
Google briefly sold a specially-designed Android smartphone
- the Nexus One - directly to consumers in 2010, but closed the
store after four months saying it had not lived up to
expectations.
Google now relies on retail and carrier partners to sell
Android smartphones made by a variety of handset makers and
Android has become the world's No.1 smartphone operating system,
ahead of iPhone-maker Apple Inc.
But Apple still dominates the market for touch-screen tablet
computers with its two-year old iPad. Amazon.com's $199
Kindle Fire tablet is based on open-source Android computer
code, but the device features a customized interface that does
not use many Google services.
Google may co-brand some of the tablets sold through the
store and has considered subsidizing the cost of future tablets
to make them more competitive with the Kindle Fire, according to
the Journal report. It is unclear when Google plans to open the
store.