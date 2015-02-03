(Adds comments from Uber's blog post)
Feb 2 Google Inc is preparing to offer
its own ride-hailing service, putting it in direct competition
with Uber, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person close to
Uber's board.
Google is one of the biggest investors in Uber.
David Drummond, Google's chief legal officer and a member of
Uber's board, has informed the app-based ride service of
Google's plans, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1zNI93Z)
The source also said Uber's board was weighing whether to
ask Drummond to resign, Bloomberg reported.
Neither Uber nor Google were available for comment.
Uber executives have been made privy to screenshots of
Google's ride-sharing app, which is currently being used by
Google's employees, Bloomberg reported.
Google's move may imperil Uber's reliance on the search
giant, as the cab service's smartphone applications for drivers
and riders are based on Google Maps.
Google recently said its driverless car technology was in
development within its Google X research lab, but it is two to
five years from being ready for widespread use, according to
Bloomberg.
Uber also announced a tie-up with Carnegie Mellon University
on Monday to create the Uber Advanced Technologies Center in
Pittsburgh aimed at developing Uber's own self-driving vehicle
technology. (bit.ly/1BQHwBK)
The partnership seeks to provide "research and development,
primarily in the areas of mapping and vehicle safety and
autonomy technology," Uber said in its blog.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das and Lehar Maan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Alan Crosby)