Oct 19 Alphabet Inc unit Google has
reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network
on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The service is expected to launch in the first quarter and
will include all of CBS' content, including live NFL games, the
source added.
Google is looking to offer a "skinny" bundle priced between
$30 and $40 a month, the source said.
The company is also near an accord to distribute channels
owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, another source
said.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said
Google is also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co. (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)
Google and Disney were not immediately available for
comment, while CBS and Fox declined to comment.
