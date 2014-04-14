(Adds Titan CEO comments, Google comment, background)
By Alexei Oreskovic
April 14 Google Inc has
acquired solar-powered drone maker Titan Aerospace as the Web
search giant ramps up plans to deliver wireless Internet access
to remote parts of the world.
Titan Chief Executive Vern Raburn declined to provide
information on the price of the deal, which he said closed on
Monday morning.
The 20-person company will remain in New Mexico for the
foreseeable future, Raburn said, with all employees joining
Google.
The deal could further Google's efforts to deliver Internet
access to remote regions of the world. Last year Google launched
a small network of balloons designed to deliver Internet access
over the Southern Hemisphere, dubbed as Project Loon.
"Atmospheric satellites could help bring internet access to
millions of people, and help solve other problems, including
disaster relief and environmental damage like deforestation,"
Google said in an emailed statement confirming the Titan
acquisition.
Google's acquisition of Titan comes several weeks after rival
Facebook Inc announced plans to build solar-powered drones and
satellites capable of beaming Internet access to underdeveloped
parts of the world. A few weeks before Facebook's announcement,
press reports said that Facebook was in discussions to acquire
Titan.
Titan is developing a variety of solar-powered "atmospheric
satellites," according to the company's website, with initial
commercial operations slated for 2015. The drones, which fly at
an altitude of 65,000 feet and can remain aloft for up to five
years and have a 165-foot (50-metre) wingspan, slightly shorter
than that of a Boeing 777.
News of the acquisition was first reported on Monday by the
Wall Street Journal.
