(Corrects reference to Facebook acquisition talks in third
paragraph to show it was based on Media reports in March from
Facebook saying in March)
April 14 Google Inc said it
will buy drone-maker Titan Aerospace in an attempt to provide
Internet access to more parts of the world, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday.
Google did not disclose a purchase price for Titan, whose
solar-powered drones are intended to fly for years, the paper
said. (r.reuters.com/qyh58v)
Facebook Inc was in talks to buy Titan for $60
million, according to media reports in early March.
Last year Google launched a small network of balloons over
the Southern Hemisphere, dubbed as Project Loon, in an
experiment it hopes could bring reliable Internet access to the
world's most remote regions.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)