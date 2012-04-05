* Google's YouTube to face copyright claims over videos
* Tens of thousands of videos said to infringe copyrights
* Premier League, film/TV studios also sued YouTube
* Google shares fall, Viacom shares rise
By Jonathan Stempel and Yinka Adegoke
April 5 A U.S. appeals court dealt Google Inc
a major defeat by reviving lawsuits by Viacom Inc
, the English Premier League and various other media
companies over the use of copyrighted videos on Google's YouTube
service without permission.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed a
June 2010 lower court ruling in favor of YouTube, which had been
considered a landmark in setting guidelines for websites to use
content uploaded by users.
"It's hard to characterize this as anything other than a
loss for Google, and potentially a significant one," said Eric
Goldman, director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara
University School of Law. "It has given new life to a case that
Google thought was dead."
The $1 billion lawsuit filed by Viacom in 2007 to stop the
posting of clips from "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "South
Park," "SpongeBob SquarePants" and other programs addressed a
crucial issue for media companies: how to win Internet viewers
without ceding control of TV shows, movies and music.
It was seen as a test of the Digital Millennium Copyright
Act, a 1998 federal law making it illegal to produce technology
to circumvent anti-piracy measures, and limiting liability of
online service providers for copyright infringement by users.
In his June 2010 ruling, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton
in Manhattan said YouTube could not be liable simply for having
a "general awareness" that videos might be posted illegally, and
that it need not monitor for such activity.
But writing for a two-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit, Judge
Jose Cabranes concluded that "a reasonable jury could find that
YouTube had actual knowledge or awareness of specific infringing
activity on its website."
The plaintiffs had accused YouTube of broadcasting about
79,000 copyrighted videos on its website between 2005 and 2008.
ADVERSARIES, AND PARTNERS
A YouTube spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement: "All
that is left of the Viacom lawsuit that began as a wholesale
attack on YouTube is a dispute over a tiny percentage of videos
long ago removed from YouTube. Nothing in this decision impacts
the way YouTube is operating."
Viacom, in a statement, said the appeals court "delivered a
definitive, common sense message to YouTube: intentionally
ignoring theft is not protected by the law."
Other plaintiffs also welcomed the decision.
"Needless to say, my clients are delighted," said Charles
Sims, a lawyer for the Premier League, the English soccer
league, and several other plaintiffs. "YouTube willfully blinded
itself to specific infringement and had ample ability to control
infringing activity within the meaning of the copyright law."
Dozens of content providers filed so-called
friend-of-the-court briefs supporting the plaintiffs, including
the Associated Press, Gannett Co, the National Football
League, and the musical acts Garth Brooks, Sting and the Eagles.
Google and YouTube also attracted dozens of supporters in
court papers, including eBay Inc, Facebook Inc, Yahoo
Inc, Human Rights Watch and Consumers Union.
New York-based Viacom is controlled by Sumner Redstone and
owns cable networks such as MTV and Comedy Central as well as
the Paramount movie studio.
Google is based in Mountain View, California, and bought
YouTube in November 2006 for about $1.65 billion.
Viacom and Google are not always adversaries. On Wednesday,
YouTube announced a partnership to offer online rentals of
nearly 500 Paramount films, such as "The Godfather."
"WHAT? SOMEONE FROM CNN SEES IT?"
The 2nd Circuit agreed with Stanton that "actual knowledge
or awareness of facts or circumstances that indicate specific
and identifiable instances of infringement" should keep YouTube
from invoking "safe harbor" provisions of the copyright law.
But the appeals court said it was unclear whether YouTube
had "red flag awareness" of specific infringement. It said the
lower court should consider whether YouTube showed "willful
blindness" in letting copyrighted videos remain on its website.
The 2nd Circuit quoted an e-mail exchange on Aug. 9, 2005,
six months after YouTube's founding, in which co-founder Chad
Hurley urged diligence about removing copyrighted content, but
met resistance to taking down a CNN clip of a space shuttle.
"I really don't see what will happen. What? Someone from CNN
sees it?" co-founder Steve Chen responded.
"The CNN space shuttle clip, I like," co-founder Jawed Karim
added. "We can remove it once we're bigger and better known."
HAIR-TRIGGER
Goldman said the decision could add to the costs of online
service providers, even small ones, to keep websites running.
"It is not easy for a well-meaning company to establish it
is protected under the safe harbor part of the copyright law,
even if its service adds significant social value," he said.
"Even start-up companies will need sophisticated legal
counsel from day one," Goldman continued. "It will make
start-ups more hair-trigger on taking down news or content, for
fear that failure to do so will be held against them by content
providers."
The 2nd Circuit normally hears cases in three-judge panels.
The third judge on the YouTube case died while the case was
pending.
In afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, Google shares fell $2.86
to $632.29, while Viacom rose 81 cents to $47.21.
The cases are Viacom International Inc et al v. YouTube Inc
et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 10-3270; and The
Football Association Premier League Ltd et al v. YouTube Inc in
the same court, No. 10-3342.