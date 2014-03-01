By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Google Inc on
Friday lost its bid to keep an anti-Islamic film on its YouTube
video sharing website while it appealed a federal appeals court
order that the company said would have "devastating effects" if
allowed to stand.
Earlier this week, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals voted 2-1 to reject Google's assertion that the removal
of the film "Innocence of Muslims," which sparked protests
across the Muslim world, amounted to a prior restraint of speech
that violated the U.S. Constitution.
In a court filing on Thursday, Google argued that the video
should remain accessible to the public while it asks that a
larger, 11-judge 9th Circuit panel review the issue. Google
called this week's opinion "unprecedented" and "sweeping."
However, the 9th Circuit on Friday rejected Google's request
in a brief order. Google representatives could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The plaintiff, Cindy Lee Garcia, had objected to the film
after learning that it incorporated a clip she had made for a
different movie, which had been partially dubbed and in which
she appeared to be asking: "Is your Mohammed a child molester?"
Garcia's attorney, Cris Armenta, opposed Google's request to
repost the video while the appeal proceeds. The actress received
death threats as a result of her appearance in the film.
The controversial film, billed as a film trailer, depicted
the Prophet Mohammed as a fool and a sexual deviant. It sparked
a torrent of anti-American unrest among Muslims in Egypt, Libya
and other countries in 2012.
That outbreak coincided with an attack on U.S. diplomatic
facilities in Benghazi that killed four Americans, including the
U.S. ambassador to Libya. U.S. and other foreign embassies were
also stormed in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the prophet is considered
blasphemous.
Google had refused to remove the film from YouTube despite
pressure from the White House and others, though it blocked the
trailer in Egypt, Libya and certain other countries.
In court filings, Google argued that Garcia appeared in the
film for five seconds, and that while she might have legal
claims against the director, she should not win a copyright
lawsuit against Google. The film has now become an important
part of public debate, Google argued, and should not be taken
down.
But Garcia argued that her performance within the film was
independently copyrightable and that she retained an interest in
that copyright. The 9th Circuit panel agreed on Wednesday.
In its court filing on Thursday, Google said the 9th Circuit
order would produce "devastating effects" if allowed to stand.
"Minor players in everything from Hollywood films to home
videos can wrest control of those works from their creators,"
Google wrote, "and service providers like YouTube will lack the
ability to determine who has a valid copyright claim."
The 9th Circuit on Friday said its order does not preclude
posting a version of "Innocence of Muslims" that does not
include Garcia's performance.
Shortly after Google learned of the 9th Circuit's takedown
order, it hired Neal Katyal, the former acting U.S. solicitor
general, to advocate for further 9th Circuit review, according
to the court docket.
The case is Garcia vs. Google Inc et al., 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 12-57302.