(Corrects second paragraph to show Google must face claim
alleging lack of good faith and fair dealing, not alleging a
violation of the federal Stored Communications Act. Claims
related to that law were dismissed)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 2 A federal judge has rejected Google
Inc's request to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the
technology company of invading the privacy of users of its
Google Wallet electronic payment service by sharing their
personal information with outside app developers.
In a decision on Wednesday night, U.S. District Judge Beth
Labson Freeman in San Jose, California said Google must face
claims it breached users' contracts; breached an obligation to
deal with users fairly and in good faith; and violated a
California consumer protection law. She dismissed two other
claims.
Freeman said Google Wallet users may try to show that Google
"frustrated" the purpose of its own privacy policy by allowing
"blanket, universal disclosure" of their personal information to
app developers whenever they bought apps in Google's Play Store.
The lead plaintiff is Alice Svenson, an Illinois resident
who said Google sent unnecessary personal information about her
to YCDroid when she paid that developer $1.77 for an email app.
She said Google raised the risk of identity theft by
routinely sending information about Google Wallet users such as
addresses and zip codes, phone numbers and email addresses to
app developers.
Svenson said the Mountain View, California-based company
ceased the practice soon after the lawsuit was filed in Sept.
2013. Her lawsuit seeks class-action status, damages of $1,000
per violation, punitive damages and other remedies.
Google spokeswoman Anaik Weid declined to comment on
Thursday. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Launched in 2011, Google Wallet stores credit and debit card
information, and lets shoppers pay for goods by tapping their
phones against special terminals at store checkout counters.
To boost U.S. demand, Google in February partnered with AT&T
Mobility, T-Mobile USA and Verizon Wireless to
pre-install Google Wallet on Android smartphones.
In October, rival Apple Inc said it would include
its Apple Pay mobile payment service in its iPhone 6 line.
The case is Svenson et al v. Google Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 13-04080.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)