SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 WikiLeaks criticized
Google Inc on Monday, alleging that the
company waited 2-1/2 years to notify members of the anti-secrecy
group that it had turned over their private emails and other
information to the U.S. government.
In a letter to Google, lawyers representing WikiLeaks said
they were "astonished and disturbed" by Google's actions
relating to search warrants it received from federal law
enforcement officials and asked for a full accounting of the
information Google gave the government.
The revelation follows leaks by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden detailing controversial U.S.
government surveillance practices and assurances from technology
firms like Google that they would do their utmost to safeguard
users' personal information.
"While it is too late for our clients to have the notice
they should have had, they are still entitled to a list of
Google's disclosures to the government and an explanation why
Google waited more than two and a half years to provide any
notice," read the letter from the Center for Constitutional
Rights on behalf of WikiLeaks and addressed to Google Executive
Chairman Eric Schmidt and General Counsel Kent Walker.
WikiLeaks, founded by Julian Assange, landed in the public
spotlight in 2010 when it published a trove of classified
government information, including leaked U.S. diplomatic cables.
Google, whose online services include the world's No.1
Internet search engine as well as the popular Web email service
Gmail, notified three members of WikiLeaks on December 23, 2014
that it had provided "all of their email content, subscriber
information, metadata and other content" to law enforcement
officials more than two years earlier, according to the letter.
Google provided the information in response to warrants for
an investigation concerning espionage, conspiracy to commit
espionage and the theft or conversion of property belonging to
the U.S. government, among other items, the letter said.
Google said in a statement on Monday that it has a policy of
informing users about government requests "except in limited
cases, like when we are gagged by a court order, which sadly
happens quite frequently."
Google noted that it has pushed to unseal all the documents
related to the investigation.
WikiLeak's letter drew a comparison to social media service
Twitter Inc, which it praised for fighting the government in
order to notify subscribers about such court orders.
The letter from WikiLeaks' lawyers asked Google to provide
details about whether it had initiated any challenge to the
search warrants before complying and whether it initiated any
legal challenge to notify users about the warrants.
