Inside view of the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool/Files

Google Inc (GOOG.O) said on Tuesday it acquired marketing start-up Wildfire to help the world's largest Internet search company expand further into social media.

Wildfire provides software that links to Facebook Inc (FB.O), Twitter, LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N and other social networks, allowing customers to manage their online brand and presence. Clients include Sony Corp (6758.T) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Google and Wildfire did not disclose a purchase price. All Things D reported that Google paid about $250 million for the business.

(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)