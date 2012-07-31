Short-sellers gather in Hong Kong to unveil latest targets
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn Conference
July 31 Google Inc said on Tuesday it acquired social marketing start-up Wildfire.
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn Conference
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department has barred legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing, in a change that could affect banks and other corporations.