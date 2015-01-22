Jan 21 Google Inc is preparing to sell
mobile phone plans directly to customers and manage their calls
and mobile data over a cellular network, The Information
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google is expected to reach deals to buy wholesale access to
Sprint and T-Mobile mobile voice and data
networks, making it a mobile virtual network operator, the
technology news website said. (bit.ly/1L1cnDv)
The project, codenamed "Nova", is expected to be launched
later this year, The Information said.
Google was considering launching mobile phone plans for
markets where it sells Google Fiber Internet service, according
to the report.
It was not clear how widely Google plans to offer the
wireless service, how much it would cost or which mobile device
manufacturers, if any, have already agreed to work with Google
for its new service.
Google, T-Mobile and Sprint could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ken Wills)