Oct 6 Goop, the lifestyle blog and online
shopping site founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008, named
a new chief executive officer on Monday to spearhead an
e-commerce expansion that includes Goop-branded apparel.
Lisa Gersh, who was previously CEO and president of Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia and co-founder of Oxygen
Media, will expand the site's tie-ups with fashion designers
including Stella McCartney and Diane von Furstenberg next year.
"We have a brand. Now it's time to build the business to
that level," Gersh said in an interview.
For the next 18 months, Goop will focus on being a
U.S.-based site that ships globally. Goop will also build its
own advertising team to tap into the site's loyal fan base, said
Gersh, who also sits on the board of toymaker Hasbro Inc
.
Eventually, Goop will launch its own label, stretching into
apparel - starting with basic wardrobe staples - beauty and
home, Gersh added. "We've seen the mistakes out there," she
said. "We'll take small steps."
Gersh resigned from Martha Stewart Living in December 2012
after a rocky tenure that saw her in the CEO job for less than
six months. While at the company, she led the restructuring of
the company's publishing unit.
After leaving the company, Gersh began advising fitness guru
Tracy Anderson, who introduced her to longtime client Paltrow,
Gersh said. In June, Paltrow moved Goop to Los Angeles from
London.
Goop's expansion comes at a time when other celebrity-backed
e-commerce companies are doing the same. The Honest Company, a
startup co-founded by actress Jessica Alba that sells organic
and environmentally friendly family products, is looking to
expand in China and is planning to eventually go public.
The bulk of U.S. retail sales still happens in
brick-and-mortar stores, but e-commerce is growing much faster
than retail sales overall. U.S. ecommerce sales will jump 15.5
percent in 2014 to $304.1 billion, according to data from
eMarketer, compared to 3.7 percent for non-e-commerce sales.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)