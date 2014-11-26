China launches first cargo spacecraft as part of space station goal
BEIJING China launched its first cargo spacecraft on Thursday, taking another step towards its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022.
Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc (GPRO.O) is developing its own line of consumer drones, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The multi-rotor helicopters, priced between $500 and $1,000, will go on sale late next year, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1vO33xp)
GoPro was not immediately available for comment.
The company already provides the cameras used in many drones.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING China launched its first cargo spacecraft on Thursday, taking another step towards its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. A scaled-down, two-man U.S.-Russian crew arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, six hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.