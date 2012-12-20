Dec 20 Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Foxconn said on Thursday that it had bought an 8.88 percent
stake in GoPro for $200 million, giving the U.S. camera maker a
valuation of $2.25 billion.
Foxconn, which trades as Hone Hai Precision Industry Co
, said its founder and chief executive officer, Terry
Gou, would join GoPro's board.
Reuters reported in July that GoPro, which makes wearable
cameras used by surfers and extreme sports enthusiasts, was
planning a public offering of $300 million to $500 million next
year, citing sources close to the matter.
Foxconn manufactures products such as Apple Inc's
iPhone and Sony Corp's PlayStation.