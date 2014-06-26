June 26 Shares of GoPro Inc - which
makes cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action
junkies to record and post their exploits online - rose as much
as 26 percent in their market debut.
GoPro's shares rose to a high of $30.19 in early Nasdaq
trading, valuing the company that popularized action cameras for
consumers at up to $3.7 billion.
The San Mateo, California-based company's IPO raised $427.2
million, after its offering of 17.8 million class A shares was
priced at $24, the high end of the expected price
range.
GoPro sold 8.9 million shares, while the rest were offered
by selling stockholders, including founder Nick Woodman and
investors Riverwood Capital LP, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd and Sageview Capital Master LP.
JP Morgan, Citigroup and Barclays
were lead underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)