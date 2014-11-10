(Adds comment from company spokesman and details, updates
shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Nov 10 Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc's
chief executive, Nicholas Woodman, plans to sell a
portion of his stake as part of an $800 million offering of the
company's shares.
The offering of Class A common shares is expected to start
in the next couple of weeks and close by November, a company
spokesman told Reuters.
GoPro's shares fell as much as 5.1 percent before easing
back a little to trade down 3.8 percent at $76.04 on Monday.
The lock-up period on the stock, which listed in June,
expires on Dec. 22, allowing employees and early investors to
sell shares of the company. Typically, on the day a lock-up
expires, prices tend to fall as a large number of shares become
available for trading.
The company said the offering was expected to soften the
blow of the lock-up expiration on the share price.
"To help further this goal, larger shareholders that
participate in this offering will be signing a new 90-day
lock-up agreement," Woodman wrote in an email to employees.
GoPro's shares took a hit last month when the company said
5.8 million Class A shares had been exempted from lock-up as
Woodman and his wife transferred them to their charitable
organization.
GoPro, which expects to raise about $100 million from the
offering, did not say how many shares would be sold by the
company or stakeholders.
Based on Friday's closing, the offer size would be about 10
million shares, representing about 8 percent of the outstanding
shares.
"I plan to sell a portion of my holdings in GoPro, but no
one should misunderstand my commitment to the company or our
vision," Woodman said in the email.
GoPro sold 17.8 million Class A shares in its initial public
offering in June, excluding over-allotment options.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had more than tripled since
it went public.
(Additional reporting by Arathy Nair; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)