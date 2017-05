Jan 13 GoPro Inc said it was cutting 7 percent of its workforce and estimated revenue for the holiday quarter below estimates as it sold fewer action cameras than expected.

GoPro said it expects revenue to be about $435 million for the fourth quarter, well below analysts' average estimate of $511.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The stock was halted in after-market trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)