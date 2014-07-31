July 31 GoPro Inc, which makes cameras
worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies to record
and post their exploits online, reported a bigger quarterly loss
as costs nearly doubled.
GoPro shares fell 9.3 percent to $43.50 in extended trading.
The net loss attributable to GoPro stockholders widened to
$19.8 million in the second quarter from $5 million a year
earlier, in the company's first quarterly results after its
debut on the Nasdaq last month.
The company said revenue jumped 38 percent to $244.6 million
in the quarter but operating expenses rose to $119.5 million
from $62.8 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)