UPDATE 2-S.Korea April export growth hits near 6-year high, trade surplus with US falls
* April exports to US rise, trade surplus falls (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Oct 30 GoPro Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 46 percent due to strong demand for its wearable cameras, which are used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies.
The company reported net income attributable to GoPro shareholders of $14.6 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $280 million from $192 million a year ago. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* April exports to US rise, trade surplus falls (Adds detail, analyst comment)
SYDNEY, May 1 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd is hoping to raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) by spinning out its Officeworks stationary division in an initial public offering, a broker who saw the float's marketing materials said on Monday.