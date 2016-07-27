July 27 GoPro Inc's quarterly revenue
plunged 47.4 percent, but beat analysts' estimates, which have
been sharply lowered on shrinking demand for the company's
body-mounted point-of-view cameras.
The company's shares were up 6 percent in after-hours
trading on Wednesday.
GoPro's revenue fell to $220.8 million in the second quarter
ended June 30 from $419.9 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $194.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That is about 20 percent lower than the estimate on May 5,
when GoPro reported first-quarter results and delayed the launch
of its Karma drone until the holiday season.
The company, whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers
and other action junkies, also posted a quarterly loss, compared
with a profit a year earlier, and maintained its full-year 2016
revenue forecast.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)